DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. július 01., hétfő, 17:20





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]


Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.07.2019 / 17:20


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


On 30 June 2019, Linde plc filed a form 11-K report with the US Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at
https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/545e2b07-5bb4-4d5d-9aca-d6fc84ec
4176 (short URL: https://bit.ly/2JlsJvZ)














01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




834039  01.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834039&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum