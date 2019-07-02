DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG: NFON AG resolves to issue warrant bond to Active Ownership Fund
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Increase
Ad hoc announcement
NFON AG resolves to issue warrant bond to Active Ownership Fund
Munich, July 1, 2019 - The Management Board of NFON AG, Munich, today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a warrant bond with a nominal value of EUR 5,000,000 ("Bond") to Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, Luxembourg, as part of a private placement. The bond bears interest of 6.00% p.a. for a term up to and including January 2, 2020. The bond will be issued together with a warrant issued by NFON AG. The warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for 964,015 bearer ordinary shares from the conditional capital of NFON AG with each share representing EUR 1.00 per share of the share capital. The exercise price per share is EUR 11.00. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded.
In a strongly fragmented market for cloud telephony in Europe, NFON AG increases the short-term scope for M&A activities with this step. In a highly competitive market environment with financially strong investors and companies, the company believes that speed and flexibility are essential factors for the success of an acquisition.
