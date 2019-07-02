DGAP-NVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
2019. július 01., hétfő, 22:24
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights
Global Fashion Group S.A.
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to
Global Fashion Group S.A.
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the
N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying
212,629,274
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the
212,629,274
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
6. Origin of the change
Notification upon admission of shares to trading on 1 July 2019
7. Date when the change occurred
01/07/2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
834231 01.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]