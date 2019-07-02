DGAP-NVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

2019. július 01., hétfő, 22:24





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement


Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended


01.07.2019 / 22:24


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights
and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as
amended

Global Fashion Group S.A.

ISIN: LU2010095458

WKN: A2PLUG


1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to
which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference
number allocated by the CSSF)

Global Fashion Group S.A.

2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the
notification on behalf of the issuer)

N/A

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying
issuer

212,629,274

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the
share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting
rights

212,629,274

5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)


6. Origin of the change

Notification upon admission of shares to trading on 1 July 2019

7. Date when the change occurred

01/07/2019














Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
