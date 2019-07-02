DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended





01.07.2019 / 22:24





Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights

and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as

amended



Global Fashion Group S.A.



ISIN: LU2010095458



WKN: A2PLUG



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to

which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference

number allocated by the CSSF)



Global Fashion Group S.A.



2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the

notification on behalf of the issuer)



N/A



3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying

issuer



212,629,274



4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the

share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting

rights



212,629,274



5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights

(exercisable voting rights) (optional)



6. Origin of the change



Notification upon admission of shares to trading on 1 July 2019



7. Date when the change occurred



01/07/2019

