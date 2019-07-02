DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE sells its interest in DocuWare and achieves attractive sales profit
2019. július 02., kedd, 09:00
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Corporate News
- Value-generating investment: Sale of share of 22.4% leads to a significant one-off increase in earnings per share compared to the previous year
- Close collaboration between the Nemetschek brands and DocuWare continues
DocuWare solutions are successfully integrated in some of the brands of Nemetschek Group such as Nevaris and Crem Solutions. Following the sale of the interest, the close cooperation between DocuWare and the Nemetschek brands will continue.
The proceeds from the sale of the 22.4% share after the closing of the transaction will lead to a book profit, which will have a favorable impact on the 2019 earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the expected growth of the EPS as a result of the operating business, from today"s perspective the sale will lead to an additional one-off rise in the EPS of about 40% compared to the previous year"s figure.
The deal is expected to close over summer 2019, subject to receiving clearance from the relevant competition authorities in Germany and Austria and completion of the other customary closing conditions.
Patrik Heider, Executive Board Spokesman of Nemetschek SE: "We have made use of a market opportunity to divest ourselves of this interest in a value-driven manner. At the same time, it is ensured that we will continue to work closely together with DocuWare and our brands will also have access to the innovative solutions from DocuWare in the future."
For further information about the company, please contact
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. With its software solutions, Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its smart software solutions, the Nemetschek Group enhances the quality of the construction process and improves the digital workflow for everyone involved. At the heart of this is the use of open standards (Open BIM). More than five million users worldwide apply the innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,600 experts. Publicly traded since 1999 and listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, in 2018 the company achieved revenue of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|834413
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
834413 02.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]