Nemetschek Group sells its interest in DocuWare and achieves attractive sales profit

- Value-generating investment: Sale of share of 22.4% leads to a significant one-off increase in earnings per share compared to the previous year

- Close collaboration between the Nemetschek brands and DocuWare continues





Munich, July 2, 2019, 9am CEST - Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) has agreed to sell its 22.4% interest in DocuWare. The sale is made within the scope of the acquisition of DocuWare by the technology company, Ricoh, with the founders and financial investors also divesting themselves of their shares in the company. Nemetschek has held this minority interest in the document management and workflow solutions provider for years.

DocuWare solutions are successfully integrated in some of the brands of Nemetschek Group such as Nevaris and Crem Solutions. Following the sale of the interest, the close cooperation between DocuWare and the Nemetschek brands will continue.

The proceeds from the sale of the 22.4% share after the closing of the transaction will lead to a book profit, which will have a favorable impact on the 2019 earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the expected growth of the EPS as a result of the operating business, from today"s perspective the sale will lead to an additional one-off rise in the EPS of about 40% compared to the previous year"s figure.

The deal is expected to close over summer 2019, subject to receiving clearance from the relevant competition authorities in Germany and Austria and completion of the other customary closing conditions.

Patrik Heider, Executive Board Spokesman of Nemetschek SE: "We have made use of a market opportunity to divest ourselves of this interest in a value-driven manner. At the same time, it is ensured that we will continue to work closely together with DocuWare and our brands will also have access to the innovative solutions from DocuWare in the future."





About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. With its software solutions, Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its smart software solutions, the Nemetschek Group enhances the quality of the construction process and improves the digital workflow for everyone involved. At the heart of this is the use of open standards (Open BIM). More than five million users worldwide apply the innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,600 experts. Publicly traded since 1999 and listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, in 2018 the company achieved revenue of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million.