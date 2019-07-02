DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank Group finalises integration of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank
2019. július 02., kedd, 09:00
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aareal Bank Group finalises integration of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank
Aareal Bank announced the acquisition of DHB in September 2018, and closed it with effect from 31 December 2018. Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank had undergone an orderly run-down process already under the auspices of its previous owner, the Association of German Banks (BdB). It has not been originating new property financing business for several years now.
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|834431
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
834431 02.07.2019
