Wiesbaden, 2 July 2019 - Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DHB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aareal Bank AG, has transferred its banking operations and the related loan and securities portfolios to the parent company by way of a split-off. At the same time, DHB has changed its name to DHB Verwaltungs-AG. The integration of DHB into Aareal Bank Group has thus been finalised only six months after the acquisition, as planned.

Aareal Bank announced the acquisition of DHB in September 2018, and closed it with effect from 31 December 2018. Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank had undergone an orderly run-down process already under the auspices of its previous owner, the Association of German Banks (BdB). It has not been originating new property financing business for several years now.



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

