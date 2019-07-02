DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4SC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





4SC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





02.07.2019 / 11:09





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



4SC AG



Fraunhoferstr. 22



82152 Planegg-Martinsried



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

02 Jul 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

35325216







02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

