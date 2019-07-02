DGAP-NVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended


02.07.2019 / 11:30


Global Fashion Group S.A., société anonyme
Registered office: 5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg B 190.907

(the "Company")


Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according
to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the
transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Luxembourg, 2 July 2019. Further to the admission to trading of the
Company"s shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(Prime Standard) on 1 July 2019, the holding by the Company of its own
shares is as follows:

- Total amount of shares and voting rights in issue: 212,629,274
- Amount of own shares held by the Company: 20,343,189
- Proportion of own shares of the total: 9.57%


Media contact:

Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications, GFG

jovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com
+447990 038510

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com














