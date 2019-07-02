DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Publication of the proportion of own shares





Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended





02.07.2019 / 11:30





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Global Fashion Group S.A., société anonyme

Registered office: 5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg B 190.907



(the "Company")



Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according

to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the

transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended



Luxembourg, 2 July 2019. Further to the admission to trading of the

Company"s shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Prime Standard) on 1 July 2019, the holding by the Company of its own

shares is as follows:



- Total amount of shares and voting rights in issue: 212,629,274

- Amount of own shares held by the Company: 20,343,189

- Proportion of own shares of the total: 9.57%



Media contact:



Jovana Lakcevic



Head of PR & Communications, GFG



jovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com

+447990 038510



Investor Relations:



investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com

