DGAP-NVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
2019. július 02., kedd, 11:30
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Publication of the proportion of own shares
Global Fashion Group S.A., société anonyme
(the "Company")
Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according
Luxembourg, 2 July 2019. Further to the admission to trading of the
- Total amount of shares and voting rights in issue: 212,629,274
Media contact:
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
834659 02.07.2019
