DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





02.07.2019 / 14:18





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 29, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 29, 2019

German: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

English: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html





02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

