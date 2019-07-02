DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 29, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 29, 2019
German: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html
English: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html














Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.traton.com





 
