02.07.2019 / 14:26





MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019

German: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte_-finanzkennzahlen-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

English: https://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports_-financial-key-figures-and-presentations/reports/Reports.jsp





