DGAP-Adhoc: Black Pearl Digital AG: Gesellschaft gibt Veränderung im Vorstand bekannt
2019. július 02., kedd, 15:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Black Pearl Digital AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
München, 02.07.2019 - Die Black Pearl Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34) gibt bekannt, dass Herr Johannes Angermeier in beiderseitigem Einvernehmen zum 31.07.2019 aus dem Vorstand der Gesellschaft ausscheidet. Der Aufsichtsrat hat diesem Schritt am heutigen Tage zugestimmt.
