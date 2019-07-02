DGAP-Adhoc: Black Pearl Digital AG: Gesellschaft gibt Veränderung im Vorstand bekannt

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Black Pearl Digital AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Black Pearl Digital AG: Gesellschaft gibt Veränderung im Vorstand bekannt


02.07.2019


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



München, 02.07.2019 - Die Black Pearl Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34) gibt bekannt, dass Herr Johannes Angermeier in beiderseitigem Einvernehmen zum 31.07.2019 aus dem Vorstand der Gesellschaft ausscheidet. Der Aufsichtsrat hat diesem Schritt am heutigen Tage zugestimmt.


Die Gesellschaft bedankt sich bei Herrn Angermeier für die geleistete Aufbauarbeit des letzten Jahres und wünscht Ihm für die Zukunft weiterhin viel Erfolg.


Über die Black Pearl Digital AG


Die Black Pearl Digital AG ist eine Dienstleistungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft im Bereich wachstumsstarker Technologieunternehmen. Dabei fokussiert sich das Unternehmen auf den zukunftsträchtigen Bereich digitaler Transformation in der Finanzdienstleistungsindustrie. Die Black Pearl Digital AG bietet neben einem breiten Spektrum an Beratungs- und IT-Dienstleistungen sowie selbstentwickelter Softwarelösungen im zukunftsträchtigen Umfeld für Distributed-Ledger-Technologie (DLT) bzw. Blockchain-Anwendungen auch Finanzierungs- und ICO/STO-Beratung, sowie Beteiligungskapital in den genannten Bereichen an. Die Aktien der Black Pearl Digital AG notieren im Primärmarkt des Freiverkehrs der Börse Düsseldorf.

Kontakt:


Black Pearl Digital AG

Investor Relations

Dessauerstr. 6

80992 München


Tel.: +49 89 5108 5683

Email: ir@blackpearl.digital

Internet: www.blackpearl.digital



 










