DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

2019. július 02., kedd, 17:31








Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.07.2019 / 17:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.































































NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Laura Weil
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Member of the supervisory board
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Shares
  Identification code LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares in initial public offering
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 4.50 9,837
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 9,837
- Price EUR 44,266.50
e) Date of the transaction 2019-07-01; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue













02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



52355  02.07.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum