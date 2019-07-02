







Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.07.2019 / 17:30







NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alexis Babeau



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Member of the supervisory board

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Global Fashion Group S.A.



b)

LEI

5493001035L29EQRO222





4.

Details of the transaction(s)



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares



Identification code

LU2010095458

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares in initial public offering

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 4.50

6,666

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

6,666

- Price

EUR 29,997.00

e)

Date of the transaction2

2019-07-01; UTC+2

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



























