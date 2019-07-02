DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019
The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG expects a clear positive earnings contribution from property valuation in the second quarter of 2019 from today"s perspective. The external property valuation for the first half-year points to expected positive valuation effects in the range of EUR 100.0 million. In addition to the ongoing excellent market climate in Austria and Germany, these results also reflect the positive market development in selected IMMOFINANZ core countries in Central and Eastern Europe.
IMMOFINANZ"s results for the first half of 2019 will be announced on 28 August 2019 (evening).
IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 11, Austria
