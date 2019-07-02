DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate





IMMOFINANZ AG: Clear increase in earnings contribution from property valuation expected in Q2 2019





02-Jul-2019 / 18:46 CET/CEST





The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG expects a clear positive earnings contribution from property valuation in the second quarter of 2019 from today"s perspective. The external property valuation for the first half-year points to expected positive valuation effects in the range of EUR 100.0 million. In addition to the ongoing excellent market climate in Austria and Germany, these results also reflect the positive market development in selected IMMOFINANZ core countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

IMMOFINANZ"s results for the first half of 2019 will be announced on 28 August 2019 (evening).

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.4 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: www.immofinanz.com





