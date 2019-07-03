DGAP-PVR: Westwing Group AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 01.07.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Westwing Group AG


Westwing Group AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 01.07.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


02.07.2019 / 23:25


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Westwing Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Moosacher Straße 88
PLZ: 80809
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Legal & General Group Plc
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.06.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 2,94 % 0 % 2,94 % 20.740.809
letzte Mitteilung 3,07 % 0 % 3,07 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07
608755 % 2,94 %
Summe 608755 2,94 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Legal & General Group Plc % % %
Legal & General Assurance Society % % %
- % % %
Legal & General Group plc % % %
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited % % %
Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited % % %
- % % %
Legal & General Group plc % % %
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited % % %
Legal & General Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Legal & General Group plc % % %
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited % % %
Legal & General (Unit Trust Managers) Limited % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

26.06.2019














02.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




834929  02.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834929&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
