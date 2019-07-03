DGAP-News: Nordex Group receives orders of 2.0 gigawatts in the second quarter of 2019

Hamburg, 3 July 2019. The Nordex Group announced that it has continued the strong order intake performance seen in recent quarters with buoyant demand for its wind turbines in the second quarter of 2019 as well. In the second quarter of the year, customers ordered turbines with a total output of 2,003.3 megawatts (MW) (Q2 2018: 1,089.8 MW) for wind farm projects in 12 countries.



After a good start to the year, this represents another significant boost in order intake in the second quarter. The Nordex Group recorded orders totaling 3,038.4 MW (excluding the service business) in the first six months of the year (H1 2018: 2,097.3 MW).



Second quarter figures were primarily driven by demand from the USA, which at 1,134.9 MW was the most important single market for Nordex. The past quarter also saw the first orders of the new Delta4000 turbine generation for projects in the USA. This turbine series accounted for around 34 percent of total orders in the second quarter.



Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the Nordex Group, commented: "The Delta4000 series is increasingly demonstrating its global appeal. After winning significant orders in Europe, Australia and Latin America for the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine, we have now been able to break into the US market with this model. Overall, our order book at mid-year reflects the Nordex Group"s broad geographical footprint."



Europe accounted for 37 percent of orders in the first half of 2019, North America for 37 percent as well and Latin America for 21 percent. Australia ("Rest of the World" region) contributed 5 percent. The projects not reported individually are mainly located in Brazil, the USA, Finland, Germany, Turkey and Ireland.


About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The Group"s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

 



Contact for inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com


Investor contact:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 2502
tvossberg@nordex-online.com


Nordex SE

Rolf Becker

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1892
rbecker@nordex-online.com















