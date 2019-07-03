DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys Increases Financial Guidance for 2019 Following a Milestone Payment for Antibody Otilimab (MOR103/GSK3196165) by GSK
Ad hoc: MorphoSys Increases Financial Guidance for 2019 Following a Milestone Payment for Antibody Otilimab (MOR103/GSK3196165) by GSK
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced that its licensing partner GSK reported in a press release earlier today the start of a phase 3 clinical development program with otilimab (formerly MOR103/GSK3196165) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The program will investigate otilimab in various different trials in patients with moderate to severe RA.
The dosing of the first patient triggers a milestone payment of EUR 22 million to MorphoSys.
In connection with the milestone payment, MorphoSys increases its financial guidance. For the year 2019, MorphoSys now expects revenues in the range EUR65-72 million (up from previously EUR43-50 million), and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR-105 to -115 million (from previously EUR-127 to -137 million). All other guidance figures remain unchanged.
About MorphoSys:
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
MorphoSys forward looking statements
