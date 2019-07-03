DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2019. július 03., szerda, 13:17





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


03.07.2019 / 13:17


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Munich, July 03, 2019


In the period from June 24, 2019 to, and including, June 28,

2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 421,814 shares within the

framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by

the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:

 


Date        Number of shares   Average price (EUR)

 


06/24/2019  74,935    212.6374

06/25/2019  87,033    212.0639

06/26/2019  38,103    212.5235

06/27/2019  142,066    210.8301

06/28/2019  79,677    210.2366


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 28, 2019

amounts to 6,235,443.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).
















03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




835481  03.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835481&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum