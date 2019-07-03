DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
2019. július 03., szerda, 13:17
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, July 03, 2019
In the period from June 24, 2019 to, and including, June 28,
2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 421,814 shares within the
framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by
the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
06/24/2019 74,935 212.6374
06/25/2019 87,033 212.0639
06/26/2019 38,103 212.5235
06/27/2019 142,066 210.8301
06/28/2019 79,677 210.2366
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 28, 2019
amounts to 6,235,443.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Königinstr. 28
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
835481 03.07.2019
