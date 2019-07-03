Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 02 July 2019, a number of 53,750 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

24.06.2019

13,765

225.3728

25.06.2019

4,681

223.2876

26.06.2019

1,284

223.4489

27.06.2019

11,438

221.4539

28.06.2019

15,727

220.5551

01.07.2019

5,396

223.2793

02.07.2019

1,459

224.5528



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 02 July 2019 amounts to 395,345 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 03 July 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management