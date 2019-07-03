DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


03.07.2019 / 14:25


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 02 July 2019, a number of 53,750 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
24.06.2019 13,765 225.3728
25.06.2019 4,681 223.2876
26.06.2019 1,284 223.4489
27.06.2019 11,438 221.4539
28.06.2019 15,727 220.5551
01.07.2019 5,396 223.2793
02.07.2019 1,459 224.5528

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 02 July 2019 amounts to 395,345 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 03 July 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management















Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
