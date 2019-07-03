DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
2019. július 03., szerda, 14:25
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 02 July 2019, a number of 53,750 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 02 July 2019 amounts to 395,345 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 03 July 2019
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
835565 03.07.2019
