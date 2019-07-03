DGAP-Adhoc: KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent

KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent


03.07.2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST


Köln, 3. Juli 2019 - Die Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, eine Tochtergesellschaft der KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Köln, hat am 28. Juni 2019 eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung (non-binding Letter of Intent) mit einem Kunden in Nordamerika abgeschlossen. Die Absichtserklärung über das Engineering, die Lieferung von Ausrüstung und Stahlbau sowie Advisory Services im Rahmen der Montage und Inbetriebnahme umfasst ein mögliches Auftragsvolumen von mehr als EUR 100 Mio. Der Kunde und die HW Inc. beabsichtigen, umgehend in Verhandlungen mit dem Ziel des Abschlusses eines entsprechenden EP(Engineering and Procurement)-Vertrags einzutreten.



ISIN: DE0006578008

WKN: 657800

Marktsegment: Regulierter Markt (General Standard) der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Sprache: Deutsch
