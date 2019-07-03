

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Schlagwort(e): Absichtserklärung/Vertrag





KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent





03.07.2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent



Köln, 3. Juli 2019 - Die Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, eine Tochtergesellschaft der KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Köln, hat am 28. Juni 2019 eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung (non-binding Letter of Intent) mit einem Kunden in Nordamerika abgeschlossen. Die Absichtserklärung über das Engineering, die Lieferung von Ausrüstung und Stahlbau sowie Advisory Services im Rahmen der Montage und Inbetriebnahme umfasst ein mögliches Auftragsvolumen von mehr als EUR 100 Mio. Der Kunde und die HW Inc. beabsichtigen, umgehend in Verhandlungen mit dem Ziel des Abschlusses eines entsprechenden EP(Engineering and Procurement)-Vertrags einzutreten.



Zusatzinformationen:



ISIN: DE0006578008



WKN: 657800



Marktsegment: Regulierter Markt (General Standard) der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Colonia-Allee 3



51067 Köln



Kontakt



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Jürgen Luckas



Chief Financial Officer



Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107



E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com



Website: www.khd.com

















03.07.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



