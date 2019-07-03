DGAP-Adhoc: KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent
2019. július 03., szerda, 15:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Schlagwort(e): Absichtserklärung/Vertrag
KHD unterschreibt Letter of Intent
Köln, 3. Juli 2019 - Die Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, eine Tochtergesellschaft der KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Köln, hat am 28. Juni 2019 eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung (non-binding Letter of Intent) mit einem Kunden in Nordamerika abgeschlossen. Die Absichtserklärung über das Engineering, die Lieferung von Ausrüstung und Stahlbau sowie Advisory Services im Rahmen der Montage und Inbetriebnahme umfasst ein mögliches Auftragsvolumen von mehr als EUR 100 Mio. Der Kunde und die HW Inc. beabsichtigen, umgehend in Verhandlungen mit dem Ziel des Abschlusses eines entsprechenden EP(Engineering and Procurement)-Vertrags einzutreten.
Zusatzinformationen:
Kontakt
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1107
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1209
|E-Mail:
|juergen.luckas@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|835627
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
835627 03.07.2019 CET/CEST
