

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Contract





KHD signs letter of intent





03-Jul-2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







KHD signs letter of intent



Cologne, Germany, July 3, 2019 - On June 28, 2019, Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, concluded a non-binding letter of intent with a customer in North America. The letter of intent for the engineering, supply of equipment and structural steel as well as advisory services related to erection and commissioning covers a potential order volume of more than EUR 100 million. The customer and HW Inc. intend to enter into negotiations promptly with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract.



Additional Information:



ISIN: DE0006578008



Securities identification number (WKN): 657800



Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Colonia-Allee 3



51067 Cologne, Germany



Contact:



KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



Jürgen Luckas



Chief Financial Officer



Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107



E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com



Website: www.khd.com

















03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



