03-Jul-2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Cologne, Germany, July 3, 2019 - On June 28, 2019, Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, concluded a non-binding letter of intent with a customer in North America. The letter of intent for the engineering, supply of equipment and structural steel as well as advisory services related to erection and commissioning covers a potential order volume of more than EUR 100 million. The customer and HW Inc. intend to enter into negotiations promptly with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract.



ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Cologne, Germany



Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107

E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com

Language: English
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
