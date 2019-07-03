DGAP-Adhoc: KHD signs letter of intent
2019. július 03., szerda, 15:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Contract
KHD signs letter of intent
Cologne, Germany, July 3, 2019 - On June 28, 2019, Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, concluded a non-binding letter of intent with a customer in North America. The letter of intent for the engineering, supply of equipment and structural steel as well as advisory services related to erection and commissioning covers a potential order volume of more than EUR 100 million. The customer and HW Inc. intend to enter into negotiations promptly with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract.
Additional Information:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1107
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1209
|E-mail:
|juergen.luckas@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|835627
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
835627 03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]