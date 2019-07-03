DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Family shareholders announce partial placement of shares in Wacker Neuson SE

Munich, July 3, 2019 - Representatives of the share pool made up of the Wacker and Neunteufel families, which holds around 63 percent of the share capital of Wacker Neuson SE, have informed Wacker Neuson SE that individual members of the family pool wish to sell part of their Wacker Neuson SE shareholding, namely up to 3,771,362 shares in total. This corresponds to approximately 5.4 percent of the share capital of the company. The shares will be placed with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding, which will start today, July 3, 2019. Bankhaus Lampe will act as the sole book runner for the share placement.

The partial sale of shares was prompted by an asset diversification strategy and proactive inheritance plans executed by the family members in question. At the same time, Wacker and Neunteufel family shareholders remain committed in the long term to the company and intend to continue to hold the majority shareholding in the company through the existing family pool. Further information on the pool agreement is available on page 84 of the 2018 Annual Report.

Execution of the planned sale would reduce the portion of shares held by the Wacker and Neunteufel family share pool from around 63 percent to around 58 percent. The free float would accordingly increase to as much as 42 percent of the share capital of Wacker Neuson SE.

Martin Lehner, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE, welcomes the family shareholders" decision: "The free float increase would clearly raise the visibility of our company on the capital market. At the same time, we continue to benefit from a solid bedrock of shareholders from the founder families with their long-term focus on company development."

