DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG acquires dental company with innovative technology
2019. július 03., szerda, 20:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Kleinostheim, 3 July 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, (ISIN old: DE0005494538 / new since 3 July 2019: DE000A2YPGM4), a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, has now successfully completed the acquisition of a dental company announced at the end of January as part of its strategic realignment. The parties have agreed confidentiality on the purchase price.
The acquired company is JEDER GmbH, Dental Technology, Klosterneuburg/Vienna, Austria, which developed the innovative JEDER-system for implantologists.
With the help of the JEDER-system, a sinus lift in the upper jaw - otherwise a "dreaded" surgery - can be performed in an easy and almost painless manner. The procedure is completely minimally invasive for patients, without incision or suture.This gives the JEDER-system a convincing unique selling point in the market.
