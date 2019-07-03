DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG acquires dental company with innovative technology

2019. július 03., szerda, 20:12





DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Takeover


curasan AG acquires dental company with innovative technology


03-Jul-2019 / 20:12 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Kleinostheim, 3 July 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, (ISIN old: DE0005494538 / new since 3 July 2019: DE000A2YPGM4), a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, has now successfully completed the acquisition of a dental company announced at the end of January as part of its strategic realignment. The parties have agreed confidentiality on the purchase price.

The acquired company is JEDER GmbH, Dental Technology, Klosterneuburg/Vienna, Austria, which developed the innovative JEDER-system for implantologists.



With the help of the JEDER-system, a sinus lift in the upper jaw - otherwise a "dreaded" surgery - can be performed in an easy and almost painless manner. The procedure is completely minimally invasive for patients, without incision or suture.This gives the JEDER-system a convincing unique selling point in the market.



Contact curasan AG:

Andrea Weidner

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

+49 6027 40 900-51
ir@curasan.com




 







03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 835881





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



835881  03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835881&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum