curasan AG erwirbt Dentalunternehmen mit innovativer Technologie


Kleinostheim, 03. Juli 2019 - Der Vorstand der curasan AG (ISIN alt: DE0005494538 / ab 03. Juli neu: ISIN DE000A2YPGM4) hat heute mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats die bereits Ende Januar im Rahmen ihrer strategischen Neuausrichtung angekündigte Übernahme eines Dentalunternehmens erfolgreich zum Abschluss gebracht. Über den Kaufpreis wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart.



Es handelt sich dabei um die JEDER GmbH, Dental Technology, aus Klosterneuburg/Wien, Österreich, die das JEDER-System für Implantologen entwickelt hat.



Mit dem JEDER-System kann der Kieferknochenaufbau im Oberkiefer einfach und nahezu schmerzfrei durchgeführt werden. Der Eingriff verläuft komplett minimal-invasiv für Patienten, ohne Schnitt und Naht. Dies beschert dem JEDER-System ein überzeugendes Alleinstellungsmerkmal im Markt.



Kontakt curasan AG:

Andrea Weidner

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

+49 6027 40 900-51

ir@curasan.com










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Deutschland
Telefon: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-Mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4
WKN: A2YPGM
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
