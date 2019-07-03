DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG erwirbt Dentalunternehmen mit innovativer Technologie
2019. július 03., szerda, 20:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
Es handelt sich dabei um die JEDER GmbH, Dental Technology, aus Klosterneuburg/Wien, Österreich, die das JEDER-System für Implantologen entwickelt hat.
Mit dem JEDER-System kann der Kieferknochenaufbau im Oberkiefer einfach und nahezu schmerzfrei durchgeführt werden. Der Eingriff verläuft komplett minimal-invasiv für Patienten, ohne Schnitt und Naht. Dies beschert dem JEDER-System ein überzeugendes Alleinstellungsmerkmal im Markt.
Kontakt curasan AG:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|curasan AG
|Lindigstraße 4
|63801 Kleinostheim
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|06027/40 900 0
|Fax:
|06027/40 900 29
|E-Mail:
|info@curasan.de
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPGM4
|WKN:
|A2YPGM
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|835881
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
835881 03.07.2019 CET/CEST
