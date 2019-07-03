

Press Release





Media Relations Investor Relations



Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek



+1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



July 2, 2019



DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONTEST RECENTLY REPORTED CLASS ACTION SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT





NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) understands that a plaintiffs" law firm has filed a putative federal securities class action complaint against the company and two former officers relating to the company"s pre-earnings announcement dated July 5, 2017. In that announcement, Diebold Nixdorf adjusted its full-year 2017 financial outlook. This pre-earnings announcement came just days after the end of the second quarter 2017, and in advance of the company"s scheduled second quarter earnings release on July 19, 2017. Diebold Nixdorf intends to vigorously defend these claims, as the company believes they are without merit. The company denies any liability.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements that have been made and may in the future be made by or on behalf of the company. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the merits of the lawsuit and the defenses to the allegations contained in the lawsuit. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability of the company to successfully defend itself in any lawsuit, including the purported class action lawsuit, and the uncertainties of litigation. The company is not obligated to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world"s top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.





