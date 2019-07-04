DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Increase in Wacker Neuson SE free float
2019. július 04., csütörtök, 08:00
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Increase in Wacker Neuson SE free float
Munich, July 4, 2019 - Wacker Neuson SE has been informed that individual members of the share pool made up of the Wacker and Neunteufel families have successfully placed around 3.8 million company shares with institutional investors. The price of the shares sold through a private placement amounted to EUR 20.00 per share. As a result of the sale, the portion of Wacker Neuson shares held in free float has risen to approximately 42 percent. Around 58 percent of shares are still held by the family pool.
The partial sale of shares by the pool was prompted by an asset diversification strategy and proactive inheritance plans executed by the family members in question. At the same time, Wacker and Neunteufel family shareholders remain committed in the long term to the company and intend to continue to hold the majority shareholding in the company through the existing family pool. Further information on the pool agreement is available on page 84 of the 2018 Annual Report.
Martin Lehner, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE, welcomes the family shareholders" decision: "The free float increase clearly raises the visibility of our company on the capital market. At the same time, we continue to benefit from a solid bedrock of shareholders from the founder families with their long-term focus on company development."
Your contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|836007
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
836007 04.07.2019
