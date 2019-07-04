DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Increase in Wacker Neuson SE free float

Free float rises to approximately 42 percent



Family shareholders successfully place around 3.8 million shares with institutional investors



Munich, July 4, 2019 - Wacker Neuson SE has been informed that individual members of the share pool made up of the Wacker and Neunteufel families have successfully placed around 3.8 million company shares with institutional investors. The price of the shares sold through a private placement amounted to EUR 20.00 per share. As a result of the sale, the portion of Wacker Neuson shares held in free float has risen to approximately 42 percent. Around 58 percent of shares are still held by the family pool.

The partial sale of shares by the pool was prompted by an asset diversification strategy and proactive inheritance plans executed by the family members in question. At the same time, Wacker and Neunteufel family shareholders remain committed in the long term to the company and intend to continue to hold the majority shareholding in the company through the existing family pool. Further information on the pool agreement is available on page 84 of the 2018 Annual Report.

Martin Lehner, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE, welcomes the family shareholders" decision: "The free float increase clearly raises the visibility of our company on the capital market. At the same time, we continue to benefit from a solid bedrock of shareholders from the founder families with their long-term focus on company development."

About Wacker Neuson Group



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2018, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.71 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.