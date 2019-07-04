DGAP-News: All for One Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Contract





Contract to acquire all shares in Communications Data Engineering GmbH has been signed end of June 2019 / Highly specialised engineering expertise in the fields of embedded systems, app & web and analytics / Key smart sensor technology / Customers benefit from specific firmware and electronic development from sensor to data analysis

Filderstadt, 4 July 2019 - As a leading consulting and IT group, All for One Group AG supports its more than 2,500 customers from the midmarket manufacturing and consumer goods industries in their transformation to smart, networked and automated businesses. In addition to a highly advanced ERP such as SAP S/4HANA as the digital core of every future corporate IT, focus is increasingly shifting to integrated IoT scenarios and applications for machine learning and AI as a means of preserving competitive strength. Sensors and sensor data providing the base data for automation and self-learning machines play a key role in this respect.

This trend has prompted All for One Group AG end of June 2019 to enter into an agreement with the shareholders of Communications Data Engineering GmbH (»CDE«), Hagenberg/Austria, governing the purchase by All for One Group AG of all the shares in CDE. The acquisition will further strengthen the Group"s industrial IoT expertise.

Founded in 2001, CDE is an acknowledged engineering specialist in the fields of embedded systems, app & web and analytics. The business model centres around customer-specific firmware and electronic developments integrating sensor and connectivity solutions for the medical technology, industrial, mobility and energy sectors. CDE provides an extensive range of services from sensors to data analysis to such well-known clients as Plasser & Theurer Connected or STABILO INTERNATIONAL. Together with STABILO INTERNATIONAL, for example, CDE developed the new STABILO ErgoPen, a mobile application for Android tablets and iPads. As CDE Managing Director Andreas Oyrer explains: »When it is being used by a patient, the pen recognises graphomotoric and writing anomalies and transmits them to the relevant app. Rapid analysis can then be performed to enable specific ergotherapy«.

With its team of more than 20 highly specialised engineers and developers, CDE generated annual revenues of nearly 1.8 million euros last year. The company is based in the Software Park Hagenberg, a prestigious high-tech cluster near Linz. This proximity to research and development partners - such as the Research Center Hagenberg operated by Upper Austria University of Applied Sciences - gives CDE access to the very latest technologies and to highly qualified software developers.

Both CDE founders and shareholders - Christa Langer and Prof. Dr. Josef Langer - will be leaving the company, whereas Managing Director Andreas Oyrer will continue in the same role after the merger with All for One Group AG and will drive the expansion of CDE together with Ralf Linha, responsible within the All for One Group for growth fields such as New Work, Cybersecurity & Compliance or IOT, who will also be appointed to the CDE Management Team. »The merger marks the implementation of a key strategic decision. The customers of All for One Group will reap huge benefits from our industrial IoT expertise. The prospects for challenging and innovative projects are therefore excellent; and they harbour considerable growth potential«, Oyrer is convinced.

As All for One Group AG CEO Lars Landwehrkamp explains: »The boundaries between the physical and digital world are increasingly fading. As such, our two companies complement each other perfectly. With the help of CDE"s expertise, we will be able to offer our customers industrial IoT solutions that are tailored to their needs and will enable them to grow«.

About All for One Group AG



All for One Group AG (ISIN DE0005110001) enhances the competitive ability of its customers in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 1,800 experts, All for One Group AG orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the digital core of any future-proof corporate IT, strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance. All for One Group AG is assisting more than 2,500 clients with their transformation and the expansion of their ability to compete. Market observers rank the leading consulting and IT group as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market. As a founding member of United VARs - the most powerful global alliance of SAP Partners - All for One Group AG also provides a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and other services, together with best-in-class local support in more than 100 countries. In the financial year 2017/18, All for One Group AG generated sales of EUR 332 million and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

