DGAP-News: All for One Group AG Strengthens its Industrial IoT Expertise and Acquired Sensor-to-Cloud Expert CDE
2019. július 04., csütörtök, 10:00
DGAP-News: All for One Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Contract
Contract to acquire all shares in Communications Data Engineering GmbH has been signed end of June 2019 / Highly specialised engineering expertise in the fields of embedded systems, app & web and analytics / Key smart sensor technology / Customers benefit from specific firmware and electronic development from sensor to data analysis
Filderstadt, 4 July 2019 - As a leading consulting and IT group, All for One Group AG supports its more than 2,500 customers from the midmarket manufacturing and consumer goods industries in their transformation to smart, networked and automated businesses. In addition to a highly advanced ERP such as SAP S/4HANA as the digital core of every future corporate IT, focus is increasingly shifting to integrated IoT scenarios and applications for machine learning and AI as a means of preserving competitive strength. Sensors and sensor data providing the base data for automation and self-learning machines play a key role in this respect.
This trend has prompted All for One Group AG end of June 2019 to enter into an agreement with the shareholders of Communications Data Engineering GmbH (»CDE«), Hagenberg/Austria, governing the purchase by All for One Group AG of all the shares in CDE. The acquisition will further strengthen the Group"s industrial IoT expertise.
Founded in 2001, CDE is an acknowledged engineering specialist in the fields of embedded systems, app & web and analytics. The business model centres around customer-specific firmware and electronic developments integrating sensor and connectivity solutions for the medical technology, industrial, mobility and energy sectors. CDE provides an extensive range of services from sensors to data analysis to such well-known clients as Plasser & Theurer Connected or STABILO INTERNATIONAL. Together with STABILO INTERNATIONAL, for example, CDE developed the new STABILO ErgoPen, a mobile application for Android tablets and iPads. As CDE Managing Director Andreas Oyrer explains: »When it is being used by a patient, the pen recognises graphomotoric and writing anomalies and transmits them to the relevant app. Rapid analysis can then be performed to enable specific ergotherapy«.
With its team of more than 20 highly specialised engineers and developers, CDE generated annual revenues of nearly 1.8 million euros last year. The company is based in the Software Park Hagenberg, a prestigious high-tech cluster near Linz. This proximity to research and development partners - such as the Research Center Hagenberg operated by Upper Austria University of Applied Sciences - gives CDE access to the very latest technologies and to highly qualified software developers.
Both CDE founders and shareholders - Christa Langer and Prof. Dr. Josef Langer - will be leaving the company, whereas Managing Director Andreas Oyrer will continue in the same role after the merger with All for One Group AG and will drive the expansion of CDE together with Ralf Linha, responsible within the All for One Group for growth fields such as New Work, Cybersecurity & Compliance or IOT, who will also be appointed to the CDE Management Team. »The merger marks the implementation of a key strategic decision. The customers of All for One Group will reap huge benefits from our industrial IoT expertise. The prospects for challenging and innovative projects are therefore excellent; and they harbour considerable growth potential«, Oyrer is convinced.
As All for One Group AG CEO Lars Landwehrkamp explains: »The boundaries between the physical and digital world are increasingly fading. As such, our two companies complement each other perfectly. With the help of CDE"s expertise, we will be able to offer our customers industrial IoT solutions that are tailored to their needs and will enable them to grow«.
About All for One Group AG
https://www.all-for-one.com/en
For the Editorial Department
Online
Follow us
Contact:
All for One Group AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group AG
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|835869
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
835869 04.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]