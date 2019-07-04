DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.07.2019 / 11:34



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SKion Gmbh

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A168YY5


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal - Convertible Bond


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
103500.00 EUR 25875000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
103500.00 EUR 25875000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
