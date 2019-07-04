DGAP-DD: Black Pearl Digital AG english

2019. július 04., csütörtök, 12:22








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.07.2019 / 12:20



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Angermeier

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Black Pearl Digital AG


b) LEI

391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPK34


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.5714 EUR 50000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.5714 EUR 50000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Black Pearl Digital AG

Dessauer Str. 6

80992 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.blackpearl.digital





 
