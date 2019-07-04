Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04 July 2019

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 1 July 2019 until and including 3 July 2019, a number of 32,421 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (EUR)

Purchased volume (EUR)

1 Jul 2019

0

0

0

2 Jul 2019

32,421

29.2014

946,738.58

3 Jul 2019

0

0

0

Total

32,421

29.2014

946,738.58



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 17 June 2019 until and including 3 July 2019 amounts to 384,421 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.