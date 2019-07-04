DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

2019. július 04., csütörtök, 12:41





04.07.2019 / 12:41


Information on share buyback program
04 July 2019



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 1 July 2019 until and including 3 July 2019, a number of 32,421 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:























Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Purchased volume (EUR)
1 Jul 2019 0 0 0
2 Jul 2019 32,421 29.2014 946,738.58
3 Jul 2019 0 0 0
Total 32,421 29.2014 946,738.58

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 17 June 2019 until and including 3 July 2019 amounts to 384,421 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
