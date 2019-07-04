







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





04.07.2019 / 15:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Thomas

Last name(s):

Blunck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





b) LEI

529900MUF4C20K50JS49



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0008430026





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

227.80 EUR





144880.80 EUR



227.70 EUR





82882.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

227.7636 EUR





227763.6000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-04; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



