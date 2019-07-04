

Linde plc invites audit firms to submit proposals for the provision of external audit services in relation to the consolidated financial statements for Linde plc, its subsidiaries and local statutory audits where required. The company prepares consolidated financial statements in accordance with US GAAP and IFRS as adopted by the EU (and in accordance with the Irish Companies Act 2014). Audit firms participating in this audit tender will have to demonstrate their capability and experience of managing a globally, highly complex audit in a multi-regulatory environment. The audit will need to comply with the requirements of the auditing frameworks issued by the PCAOB and ISA.







To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal for external audit services for Linde plc and related Confidentiality Agreement please contact Dr. Hans-Dieter Fladung, Linde plc, via email at hans-dieter.fladung@linde.com or Michael Pagliaro, Linde plc, via email at Michael_pagliaro@praxair.com

Under Irish and EU law, as a "public interest entity," Linde plc is required to replace its auditor at least once every ten years and is required to conduct an audit tender procedure in accordance with such applicable laws to identify the replacement auditor and submit its choice to shareholders at a general meeting. As Linde plc appointed its existing auditor prior to becoming a public interest entity (it became a public interest entity on completion of the Business Combination), it is not required to conduct an audit tender procedure until it replaces its existing auditor or, if later, the expiry of the maximum 10 year period of consecutive appointments. However, Linde plc intends to conduct an audit tender procedure compliant with all applicable laws during the 2019 financial year and submit its choice to shareholders at the 2020 annual general meeting.

























