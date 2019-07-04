

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")









NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Global Fashion Group S.A.



Address: 5, rue Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI:5493001035L29EQRO222

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):





An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



x Other (please specify): First admission of the shares to be traded on a regulated market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Crestbridge Management Company S.A. (Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg)

City and country of registered office (if applicable):





4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

1 July 2019

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.44 %

%

9.44 %

212,629,274

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

























7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art. 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art. 9 of the



Transparency Law)

Direct



(Art. 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)

LU2010095458



20,082,245

%

9.44%







%

%







%

%

SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect)

20,082,245

9.44%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights









%









%









%





SUBTOTAL B.1



%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights











%











%











%







SUBTOTAL B.2



%



























8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



(please tick the applicable box)



x Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

Nº





Name

% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)





%

%

%







%

%

%







%

%

%







%

%

%







%

%

%





9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .



10. Additional information:



Crestbridge Management Company S.A. is the alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) of the alternative investment funds (AIF) "Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS" and "Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS" which are both shareholders of the issuer. As of 1 July 2019, Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS directly held 12,752,225 shares of the issuer. This corresponds to approx. 6.00% of the voting rights of issuer as of 1 July 2019. As of 1 July 2019, Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS directly held 7,330,020 shares of the issuer. This corresponds to approx. 3.45% of the votinq riqhts of the issuer as of 1 July 2019.









Done at

Luxembourg

On

03.07.2019



























































