Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Capital increase against cash contributions resolved

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, 4 July 2019 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of wallstreet:online AG have today decided to carry out a capital increase of up to 10% of the share capital, i.e. up to 166,586 new shares against cash contributions under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2019. The new shares are to be placed with institutional investors in Germany and other European countries as part of a private placement using an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The number of new shares to be issued and their placement price will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. The new shares are to be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the issue will be used in part to refinance the purchase price for the acquisition of the shares in ARIVA.DE AG and also for further growth of the wallstreet:online group.

Notifying person: Stefan Zmojda, member of the Management Board

