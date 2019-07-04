

Valletta, Malta, 4 July 2019 - The Board of Directors of Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G) has resolved to increase the share capital through a cash contribution in accordance with the Memorandum of Association, excluding shareholders" pre-emptive rights. By partially utilizing the authorized capital, it is intended to issue up to 8,000,000 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2018. The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors as part of a private placement using an accelerated book building procedure. In the event of a substantially higher demand, it is possible to issue further new shares. The major shareholder and CEO intends to participate in the capital increase at the same conditions. The final number of new shares and the placement price will be determined and announced no later than 5 July 2019. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the increase of the stake in the portfolio company gamigo AG and for further acquisitions in the media and gaming sectors. The transaction will be accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.





Media and Games Invest plc is a strategic investment holding company focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" -strategy for fast-growing companies in the media and games markets. MGI"s portfolio companies are growing through acquisitions and organic growth. New technologies are actively used to improve efficiency and create competitive advantages within the portfolio companies. An important criterion for the expansion of the portfolio is synergy and integration potentials between the investments. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company in which Media and Games Invest holds 38% of the shares and 53% of the voting rights, as well as ReachHero (67% of the shares), a leading influencer SaaS platform and Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is headquartered in Valletta (Malta), has subsidiaries in a.o. Switzerland and Germany and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA.



