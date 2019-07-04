DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc; resolves capital increase without subscription rights
2019. július 04., csütörtök, 17:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Media and Games Invest plc (former: blockescence plc):
Media and Games Invest plc is a strategic investment holding company focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" -strategy for fast-growing companies in the media and games markets. MGI"s portfolio companies are growing through acquisitions and organic growth. New technologies are actively used to improve efficiency and create competitive advantages within the portfolio companies. An important criterion for the expansion of the portfolio is synergy and integration potentials between the investments. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company in which Media and Games Invest holds 38% of the shares and 53% of the voting rights, as well as ReachHero (67% of the shares), a leading influencer SaaS platform and Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is headquartered in Valletta (Malta), has subsidiaries in a.o. Switzerland and Germany and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Australia and Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of Media and Games Invest plc (the "Company") in the United States. The shares of the Company are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.
Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51
Email: MGI@edicto.de
Issuer
Media and Games Invest plc
Sören Barz, Investor Relations
St. Christopher Street 168
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
Email: info@media-and-games-invest.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@Media-and-Games-invest.com
|Internet:
|https://media-and-games-invest.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|836535
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
836535 04-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
