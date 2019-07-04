DGAP-Adhoc: FinTech Group evaluates strategic options

Frankfurt/Main, 4 July 2019



Today, the management board of FinTech Group AG decided to evaluate, together with Lazard, strategic options regarding the future orientation of the company in order to be able to optimally make use of the significant growth opportunities. Such evaluation will include potential strategic partnerships, a potential sale (wholly or partially) of the company and obtaining potential new investors. For this purpose, the company will enter into discussions with various potential partners and interested parties.



Contact:

Muhamad Chahrour

CFO

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

ir@fintechgroup.com



FinTech Group AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information that use words such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", "will" or similar Terms are recognizable. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by FinTech Group AG may differ significantly from the statements in the forward-looking statements. FinTech Group AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in any other than expected development.










Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836545





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

