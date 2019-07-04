DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





FinTech Group evaluates strategic options





Frankfurt/Main, 4 July 2019

FinTech Group evaluates strategic options





Today, the management board of FinTech Group AG decided to evaluate, together with Lazard, strategic options regarding the future orientation of the company in order to be able to optimally make use of the significant growth opportunities. Such evaluation will include potential strategic partnerships, a potential sale (wholly or partially) of the company and obtaining potential new investors. For this purpose, the company will enter into discussions with various potential partners and interested parties.

