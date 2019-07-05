DGAP-PVR: TRATON SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2019. július 05., péntek, 11:28





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: TRATON SE


TRATON SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


05.07.2019 / 11:28


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: TRATON SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Dachauer Str. 641
PLZ: 80995
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Erstmalige Zulassung der Aktien zum Handel an einem organisierten Markt (§ 33 Abs. 2 WpHG)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dr. Hans Michel Piëch
Geburtsdatum: 10.01.1942

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

27.06.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 88,50 % 1,50 % 90,00 % 500000000
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000TRAT0N7 0 442500000 0 % 88,50 %
Summe 442500000 88,50 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Wertpapierleihe im Zusammenhang mit einer IPO Greenshoe-Option 06.08.2019 n/a Beides 7500000 1,50 %
      Summe 7500000 1,50 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch % % %
Dr. Hans Michel Piëch GmbH % % %
HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 88,50 % % 90,00 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

03.07.2019














05.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.traton.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




836949  05.07.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836949&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum