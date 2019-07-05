DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office
2019. július 05., péntek, 11:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.
The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.
Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|Petuelring 130
|80788 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 382 0
|Internet:
|www.bmwgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005190003, DE0005190037
|WKN:
|519000 , 519003
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|836777
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
836777 05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
