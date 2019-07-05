DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel


Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office


05-Jul-2019 / 11:58 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.


The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.



Contact:

Torsten Schüssler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49-89-382-25387







Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Petuelring 130

80788 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 382 0
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005190003, DE0005190037
WKN: 519000 , 519003
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
