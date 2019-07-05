DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel





Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office





05-Jul-2019 / 11:58 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.





The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.







Contact:



Torsten Schüssler



Head of Investor Relations



Tel.: +49-89-382-25387





05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

