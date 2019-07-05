DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: decided simplification of the group structure

UET United Electronic Technology AG: decided simplification of the group structure


05.07.2019 / 12:49



  • Merger of non-operating SPV"s

  • Reduction of Complexity and Costs

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that it has decided to simplify its corporate structure and to reduce the number of legal entities by six companies through a merger within the group. The companies are special purpose vehicles incorporated for the acquisition of companies in the years 2007 to 2008. After waiting for appropriate holding time all potential claims and risks are excluded.



Since the special purpose entities are already fully owned by the UET Group, there is no change in the capital structure and thus no change in the shareholder structure.



This is a further step to fulfill the goal of reducing the complexity in the group and thus reducing the costs and expenses.





Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert

Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com















Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 837005





 
