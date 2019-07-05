DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous





Merger of non-operating SPV"s



Reduction of Complexity and Costs



UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that it has decided to simplify its corporate structure and to reduce the number of legal entities by six companies through a merger within the group. The companies are special purpose vehicles incorporated for the acquisition of companies in the years 2007 to 2008. After waiting for appropriate holding time all potential claims and risks are excluded.

Since the special purpose entities are already fully owned by the UET Group, there is no change in the capital structure and thus no change in the shareholder structure.

This is a further step to fulfill the goal of reducing the complexity in the group and thus reducing the costs and expenses.





