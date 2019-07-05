DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Preliminary figures first half year 2019 and adjustment of guidance for the full year 2019
2019. július 05., péntek, 19:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Augsburg, July 05, 2019: On the basis of preliminary figures, WashTec has concluded the first half year 2019 with revenues of Mio. EUR 199.1 (prior year: Mio. EUR 200.1). Preliminary Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) were at Mio. EUR 9.2 (prior year: Mio. EUR 18.3) as of June 30th, 2019. In the second quarter, key account revenues were below prior year while revenues in direct sales continued to be on a double-digit level above prior year.
This is reflected in the order backlog as of June 30th, 2019, which was slightly below prior year"s level. The company does no longer expect that key account business for the full year will increase compared to 2018.
The company therefore adjusts its guidance for the full year 2019 and now aims at a stable development in revenues with an EBIT return of at least 10 %.
In the remainder of 2019, significant cost-cutting measures will start.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Karoline Kalb
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1134
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|837207
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
837207 05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
