Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Neuson Forest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johann
Last name(s): Neunteufel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE


b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.00 EUR 60000000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
