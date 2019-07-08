DGAP-News: CORESTATE to acquire French investment management firm STAM Europe
2019. július 08., hétfő, 08:02
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover/Real Estate
CORESTATE to acquire French investment management firm STAM Europe
- Market entry in France a core element of the European growth strategy
- Expansion of the product range in the areas of logistics, office space and residential
- Broader international institutional client base
- Real estate assets under management to increase by around EUR 2 billion
Frankfurt, 8 July 2019. Today, CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment management company in Europe, announced the acquisition of the French real estate investment management firm STAM Europe from Paris. The CORESTATE Group is thus taking another important step towards becoming the leading European real estate platform as part of its growth strategy.
"We are pleased to welcome such a strong and established asset management company to our Group. Through this acquisition, we are consistently executing our European growth strategy. We are significantly expanding our product range on a regional basis in the highly attractive French market and at the same time expanding it to include a new asset class with the large logistics portfolio under management we are acquiring," said Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE.
"Being part of CORESTATE will give our investors much greater access to European real estate products and services. The increasing regulatory and customer requirements in areas such as transparency, fund management and ESG can be addressed much better as part of a joined platform. We therefore expect further significant organic growth impulses as part of the CORESTATE Group," commented Edward Bates, CEO of STAM.
STAM was founded in 1997 and manages around EUR 2 billion from international institutional investors focusing on the French real estate market and the asset classes office, logistics, residential and retail. The company employs 25 people and covers the entire spectrum of real estate investment management. The closure of the transaction is subject to the approval of the French regulatory authority AMF and is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|837443
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
837443 08.07.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]