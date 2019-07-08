DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover/Real Estate





CORESTATE to acquire French investment management firm STAM Europe





08.07.2019 / 08:02







CORESTATE to acquire French investment management firm STAM Europe

- Market entry in France a core element of the European growth strategy

- Expansion of the product range in the areas of logistics, office space and residential

- Broader international institutional client base

- Real estate assets under management to increase by around EUR 2 billion

Frankfurt, 8 July 2019. Today, CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment management company in Europe, announced the acquisition of the French real estate investment management firm STAM Europe from Paris. The CORESTATE Group is thus taking another important step towards becoming the leading European real estate platform as part of its growth strategy.

"We are pleased to welcome such a strong and established asset management company to our Group. Through this acquisition, we are consistently executing our European growth strategy. We are significantly expanding our product range on a regional basis in the highly attractive French market and at the same time expanding it to include a new asset class with the large logistics portfolio under management we are acquiring," said Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE.

"Being part of CORESTATE will give our investors much greater access to European real estate products and services. The increasing regulatory and customer requirements in areas such as transparency, fund management and ESG can be addressed much better as part of a joined platform. We therefore expect further significant organic growth impulses as part of the CORESTATE Group," commented Edward Bates, CEO of STAM.

STAM was founded in 1997 and manages around EUR 2 billion from international institutional investors focusing on the French real estate market and the asset classes office, logistics, residential and retail. The company employs 25 people and covers the entire spectrum of real estate investment management. The closure of the transaction is subject to the approval of the French regulatory authority AMF and is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2019.



About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approx. EUR 26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs total staff of around 700 and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.