DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 30th Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


08.07.2019 / 11:13


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 30th Interim Reporting


In the time period from1 July 2019 until and including 7 July 2019, a number of 120,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
01/07/2019 22,500 106.03150
02/07/2019 22,500 105.55784
03/07/2019 22,500 104.76650
04/07/2019 22,500 105.47509
05/07/2019 30,000 102.56951

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 7 July 2019 amounts to 6,898,502 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 8 July 2019



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
