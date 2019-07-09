

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued common shares in dematerialized form with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR per share of Global Fashion Group S.A. (ISIN: LU2010095458; WKN: A2PLUG; ticker symbol: GFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 2 July 2019 until and including 5 July 2019 stabilisation measures as further specified below:





Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Trade time (ISO 8601) UTC (hh:mm:ss,f)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price (0.00000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)



02.07.2019

15:35:02,486028

P

25,000

4.0895

EUR

XETA

Total of day

02.07.2019





25,000

4.0895

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]























04.07.2019

15:35:53,921025

P

25,000

4.1715

EUR

XETA

Total of day

04.07.2019





25,000

4.1715

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]























05.07.2019

15:35:43,394029

P

25,000

4.3185

EUR

XETA

Total of day

05.07.2019





25,000

4.3185

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]





































Total overall

02.07.2019 - 05.07.2019





75,000

4.1932

EUR











[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]































