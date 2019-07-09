

Munich, July 08, 2019





In the period from July 1st , 2019 to, and including, July 5th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 21,697 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)





07/05/2019 21,697 216.8259





The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back



program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 5, 2019



amounts to 6,257,140.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading



platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution



that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated



Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE



(www.allianz.com)





































