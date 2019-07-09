DGAP-Adhoc: Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 30 June 2019
2019. július 08., hétfő, 20:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate
Ad-hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)
Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 30 June 2019
Berlin, 8 July 2019. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s existing property portfolio as of the effective date 30 June 2019 leads to an increase of the Companies investment property of approx. EUR 400 m. The valuation result was confirmed by an external appraiser.
More than 90% of the value increase results from properties which are located in Berlin.
Approximately half of this significant increase is attributable to future projects in the Companie"s own portfolio and the other half of the increase is due to market rents mainly in Berlin.
As a result of the revaluation, the value of the property portfolio increases from approx. EUR 4.1 bn as of 31 December 2018 to approx. EUR 4.6 bn during the first half of 2019, including past events of properties" purchases and sales.
On the basis of the EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) as of 31 March 2019 in an amount of EUR 2.8 bn, and taking into account the capital increase on 26 June 2019 (EUR 220 m) as well as the dividend distribution on 24 May 2019 (EUR 94 m), this results in a pro forma EPRA NAV of approx. EUR 3.3 bn with corresponding pro forma of Net LTV of below 30%.
Contact
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|838035
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
838035 08-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
