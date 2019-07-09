DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2019. július 09., kedd, 10:26





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: RIB Software SE


RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


09.07.2019 / 10:26


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: RIB Software SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Vaihinger Str. 151
PLZ: 70567
Ort: Stuttgart
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Merrill Lynch International

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

03.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 10,05 % 1,80 % 11,86 % 51.741.410
letzte Mitteilung 8,21 % 1,94 % 10,15 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 0 5.201.049 0,00 % 10.05 %
Summe 5.201.049 10,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückforderungsanspruch n/a n/a 56.441 0,11 %
    Summe 56.441 0,11 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Swaps 31/10 /2019-15 /02/2023 n/a Bar 877.091 1,70 %
      Summe 877.091 1,70 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:







































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International 10,01 % % 11,79 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities. Inc. % % %
 


 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

08.07.2019














