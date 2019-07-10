DGAP-Ad-hoc: cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (Ad hoc announcement)

cyan AG: Successful completion of capital increase

Munich, 10 July 2019 - cyan AG ("cyan" or the "company") has successfully placed 888,594 new shares from a capital increase from authorised capital against cash contribution with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was EUR 28.00 per share. The placement of the new shares will result in gross proceeds of EUR 24.9 million to the company. Following the capital increase, the company"s share capital amounts to EUR 9,774,538.00 and is divided into 9,774,538 shares.

After registration of the capital increase with the commercial register, the new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing in the open market (Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on July 11, 2019. Delivery of the new shares is envisaged for July 12, 2019.

With the funds from the capital increase cyan AG wants to further professionalize the organizational structure of cyan group. Additionally, further investments in research & development are planned as well as stronger market penetration.

cyan AG and the existing three major shareholders of the company, Mr. Alexander Schütz, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd and Tansanit foundation have entered into a lock-up agreement with the transaction bank for a period of six months (subject to customary exceptions). The 12-month lock-up declared by the major shareholders to the company in June 2019 remains unaffected and continues unabated.

Michael Sieghart



CFO

About cyan

cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan"s holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators ("MVNO"), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. With the acquisition of I-New in July 2018, cyan became a one-stop solution for MVNOs worldwide. Today, the group has more than 40 international MVNOs with around 5.5 million end consumers among its contractual partners. cyan"s solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer"s own network environment. In December 2018 cyan has concluded a global group contract with Orange for its cyber-security solutions.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan"s products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com

Investor Contact

Florian Rukover, Head of IR



cyan AG



florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact

Frank Ostermair



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14



frank.ostermair@better-orange.de

