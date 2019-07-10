DGAP-PVR: exceet Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: exceet Group SE
exceet Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.07.2019 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
|
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Exceet Group SE
17, rue de Flaxweiler L-6776 Grevenmacher, Luxembourg
|
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
|Name:
Quaero Capital SA
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
|20 bis rue de Lausanne, Geneva, 1201, Switzerland
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:
|Quaero Capital Funds (Lux) - Argonaut
Quaero Capital Funds (CH) - Swiss Small& Mid Cap
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
2019-07-05
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|8.78%
|n/a
|8.78%
|20,523,695.00
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|12.83%
|n/a
|12.83%
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|LU0472835155
|1,803,967.00
|
|8.78%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|1,803,967.00
|8.78%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|0
|0
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|0
|0
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
|N
|Namexv
|% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both
|Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|
|Quaero Capital SA*
|8.78%
|
|8.78%
|
|
|Quaero Capital Funds (Lux) - Argonaut
|7.50%
|
|7.50%
|
|
|Quaero Capital Funds (CH) - Swiss Small& Mid Cap
|1.28%
|
|1.28%
|
|
|9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
|
|10. Additional informationxvi:
|*Quaero Capital SA acts as investment manager to Quaero Capital Funds (Lux) and Quaero Capital Funds (CH), with discretion and voting control.
Done, in Geneva on 2019-07-08
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SE
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
|
