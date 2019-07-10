

Frankfurt/Main, July 10, 2019 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of euromicron AG ("euromicron," the "company") today resolved to increase the company"s share capital by up to EUR 7,339,020 by making full use of its authorized capital by issuing a total of up to 2,870,558 new no-par value registered shares. The company has taken on Funkwerk AG ("Funkwerk") as an anchor and backstop investor for the capital increase.





Funkwerk is a leading provider of innovative communication, information and security systems and intends to acquire up to around 28% of euromicron AG"s share capital after the capital measures have been implemented. The next Annual General Meeting of euromicron AG will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019. In this context, Funkwerk is expected to propose at least one candidate for the Supervisory Board seats to be elected, subject to approval of the share purchase by the antitrust authorities.





The new shares are to be issued in the form of cash capital increases in two tranches. With the first tranche, 717,639 new shares were issued to Funkwerk as part of a private placement excluding shareholders" subscription rights. This will increase the company"s share capital to EUR 20,182,308.60, i.e. by 10 %. The new shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2019. The placement price was set at EUR 3.40 per share, so that the gross issue proceeds for the first tranche amount to EUR 2,439,972.60.





The second tranche is to be effected without a prospectus as part of a cash capital increase with subscription rights. Subject to the registration of the implementation of the first tranche, the share capital of the company will be increased by a further amount of up to EUR 5,504,266.28 by issuing up to 2,152,919 new registered shares. The subscription period is scheduled to begin at the end of July 2019. Further details can be found in the subscription offer, which is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on July 25, 2019.





Funkwerk has committed itself to the company to take over all shares not subscribed to by existing euromicron shareholders (so-called backstop obligation). Funkwerk AG"s backstop obligation is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the Federal Republic of Germany and Austria. The subscription price was set at EUR 3.40 per share, so that the gross issue proceeds for the second tranche amount to up to EUR 7,319,924.60. The shares from the second tranche will be admitted to the stock exchange and included in stock exchange trading later, probably in July 2020.





The total gross proceeds from the two capital increases of up to EUR 9.759.897,20 are to be used to accelerate the implementation of euromicron AG"s strategic development, such as the digitalization of service processes and the further development of digital business models for our customers, as well as general company financing. The cooperation and the anchor investment are intended to open up joint potential for both companies in the area of critical infrastructures and synergies in the areas of Smart Building Solutions and IoT solutions.



euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations. Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR318.0 million in fiscal year 2018.



