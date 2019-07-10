DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Real Estate





TLG IMMOBILIEN publishes its fourth sustainability report in accordance with GRI and EPRA

- Current key economic, ecological and social figures

- The Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations have been incorporated into the report for the first time

- The development of a sustainability strategy has been announced



Berlin, 10 July 2019 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) published its sustainability report for the 2018 financial year today. It supplements the key economic figures pertaining to social and ecological sustainability that have already been published by the Group. The report has once again been prepared on a voluntary basis. It is based on the internationally recognised standard guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations for Sustainability Reporting (the European real estate sector reporting standard) and, for the first time, the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.



POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF KEY FIGURES



Numerous crucial key figures developed positively in the reporting period. For example, the indirect CO2 emissions caused by the portfolio of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG and its tenants decreased by approx. 1,000 t.



Since publishing its last sustainability report, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has implemented a range of measures designed to promote the social sustainability of the company. The majority of the measures were focused on employees. The "Colleagues Train Colleagues" programme was launched and internal internships were introduced where employees can get to know other departments, personal health management workshops for employees were introduced and the flexibility of the home office model was increased so that every employee can request a home office in coordination with his or her manager. Financial benefits for employees have also been expanded, for instance as part of the company pension plan.



Additionally, the strong economic development of the company which has been consistently positive since the IPO in 2014 remained steady in the reporting period. As such, the total shareholder return in the 2018 financial year was twice as high as in the previous year.



A FOCUS ON THE SUSTAINABILITY OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS



Development projects have been an important element of the strategy of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since 2018. Future-proof buildings that can be used sustainably will be built with consideration for the full life cycles of the properties in terms of users and re-use. As the development project work of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is fully limited to the revitalisation of existing space, it does not, for example, cause any more areas of land to be sealed.



OUTLOOK: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT WILL REMAIN IN FOCUS IN THE FUTURE



"We were able to advance crucial elements of the ecological, social and economic sustainability of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG in 2018", explain both Barak Bar-Hen, CEO, and Jürgen Overath, COO of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, adding: "This year, we are going to develop a sustainability strategy so that we can operate even more sustainably in future. We will align it closely with our corporate strategy and in doing so achieve further success in the interests of sustainability and our stakeholders." TLG IMMOBILIEN AG will carry out a new materiality analysis including a stakeholder survey for its next report in 2020 in order to re-evaluate the focal points of its sustainability activities.



ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 March 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 4.1 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 26.67. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

